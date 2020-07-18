Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) & Eventbrite (NASDAQ:EB) Head to Head Comparison

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Facebook and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook $70.70 billion 9.75 $18.49 billion $6.43 37.64 Eventbrite $326.80 million 2.32 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -10.38

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Facebook has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook 28.57% 21.54% 16.34% Eventbrite -69.71% -51.80% -25.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Facebook and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook 1 4 40 0 2.87 Eventbrite 0 3 1 0 2.25

Facebook currently has a consensus target price of $253.51, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.48%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Facebook.

Summary

Facebook beats Eventbrite on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

