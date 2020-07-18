Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,830 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average of $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

