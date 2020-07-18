Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 759.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $686.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.