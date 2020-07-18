Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Retirement Network increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $250.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.50 and a 200-day moving average of $205.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

