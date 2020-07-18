Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.61. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

