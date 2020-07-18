Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $697,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.