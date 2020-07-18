Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $205.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

