F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Trading 0.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.56, approximately 58,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,806,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

About F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.