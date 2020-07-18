Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lessened by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

