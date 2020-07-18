Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

