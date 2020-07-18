Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

XOM stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

