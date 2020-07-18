Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,946 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 62,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 93,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $3,445,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $743,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

NYSE:XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.