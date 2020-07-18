Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

