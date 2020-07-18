Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 93,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $3,445,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 62,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.