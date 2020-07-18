Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

