Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

