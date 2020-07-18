Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Sidoti boosted their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.26. Exponent has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $83.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $639,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $604,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

