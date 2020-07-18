Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($36.30) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,350 ($28.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Experian from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,660 ($32.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.00) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,644.55 ($32.54).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,828 ($34.80) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,820.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,582.89. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 28.01 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,956 ($36.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.11.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 124,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,803.43 ($3,449.95), for a total value of £349,929,739.46 ($430,629,755.67).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

