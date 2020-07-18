Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $28,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

