eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $486,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

eXp World stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

