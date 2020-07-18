eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $486,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
eXp World stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.
EXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
