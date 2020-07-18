ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ExOne’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a strong-buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of ExOne in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.08.

Get ExOne alerts:

ExOne stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $137.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.39. ExOne has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExOne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExOne by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,635,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ExOne by 1,085.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.