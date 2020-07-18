Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.
Shares of AQUA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after buying an additional 1,828,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.