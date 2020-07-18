Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of AQUA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 141.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,462,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,541 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 812.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after buying an additional 1,828,684 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,951 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

