Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives $13.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.