Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EUTLF. Citigroup raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of EUTLF opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

