Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €87.67 ($98.50).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

EPA ENX opened at €91.20 ($102.47) on Friday. Euronext has a 12 month low of €39.37 ($44.24) and a 12 month high of €61.35 ($68.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.42.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

