Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

Shares of EL stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

