Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.61.

TSE ERO opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.35. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 64.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

