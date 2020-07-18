Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) CEO John A. Hardy Purchases 3,228,024 Shares

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) CEO John A. Hardy bought 3,228,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $3,776,788.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EQS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equus Total Return stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 7.05% of Equus Total Return worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Equus Total Return from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

