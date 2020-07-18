Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

