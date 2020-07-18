Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.97. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.