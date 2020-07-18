Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

EQBK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 41.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $230.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

