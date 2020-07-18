Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GPK stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

