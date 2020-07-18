Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $29.15 per share for the year.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $368.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.91. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

