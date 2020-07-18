Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Leidos in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.90. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Leidos by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,649,000 after acquiring an additional 57,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

