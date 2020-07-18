Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AAR Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AAR in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $664.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AAR by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

