Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Equinix worth $44,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,027,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Equinix by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equinix by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $6,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $724.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $699.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.91. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $735.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.21.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.