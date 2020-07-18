EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $2.36 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.60.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.