Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ERF. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.77.

ERF opened at C$3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The stock has a market cap of $765.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$11.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.84.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$228.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -9.87%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

