Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ENR opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -100.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Energizer by 39.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

