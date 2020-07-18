Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) traded down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 605,001 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 603,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

