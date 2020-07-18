ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

ENB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENBP)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, 1,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

About ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Ephrata National Bank. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

