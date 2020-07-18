Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $71.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

