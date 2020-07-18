Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Empiric Student Property from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of ESP stock opened at GBX 68.90 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 50.30 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.51.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

