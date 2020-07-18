Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Receives $15.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 720,798 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 26.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,907,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 616,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 430,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 783,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 88.98, a quick ratio of 88.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $520.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.05.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

