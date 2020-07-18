Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Down 3.1%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 185,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 311% from the average session volume of 45,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

