Electrolux’s (ELUXY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Electrolux presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

ELUXY stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electrolux will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

