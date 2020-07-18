Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 352.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

