Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 18,319.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

ELAN stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

