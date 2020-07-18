Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 216.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 226,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 112,033 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIGR opened at $9.36 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

