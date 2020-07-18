eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

eGain stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. eGain Corp has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.16 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. Research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. State Street Corp grew its position in eGain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in eGain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in eGain by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in eGain by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

