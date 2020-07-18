eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
eGain stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. eGain Corp has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.16 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. Research analysts forecast that eGain Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
